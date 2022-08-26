Complete avenue plantation on Rajiv Rahadhari in 10 days: Shanti Kumari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Siddipet: Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has instructed the district officials to complete avenue plantation works along the Rajiv Rahadhari within 10 days.

The Special Chief Secretary along with Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil examined the plantation along the highway from Siddipet to Bejjanki road on Friday.

While inspecting the plantation at Gogillapur and Shanigaram villages, Shanti Kumari has appreciated the forest staff for taking up multi-layer plantation along the busy road.

With the multi-layer plantation, the senior IAS officer said that Rajiv Rahadhari will look like a green tunnel in the days to come. Suggesting the officials to ensure the survival of each plant, Kumari suggested them to place tree guards to protect them from cattle. She has suggested them to ensure watering the plants on a regular basis.

Speaking to news reporters, the Special Chief Secretary said the government had planted over 267 crore plants under Telangana ku Haritha Haram (TKHH). She held a review meeting with the Collector, Forest staff and other department officials on TKHH and avenue plantation along Rajiv Rahadhari at Collectorate later.

DFO Sridhar Rao, RDO Husnabad Jayachandra Reddy and others were present.