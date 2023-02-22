Complete cottages in Narsapur Urban Park by March end: Medak Collector

Shah asked them to open a boating facility close to the cottages besides creating the best lawns with fountains
Medak: Collector Rajarshi Shah has instructed officials to complete the seven cottages being built in Narsapur Urban Park by the end of March.
During an inspection of the progress of works in the Urban Park, which is being developed on 252 hectares of land, the Collector suggested them to create the best facilities to attract tourists from Hyderabad. Shah also examined the progress and quality of the seven cottages which were being constructed with an outlay of Rs.1.5 crore.
He also checked the dining halls, kitchen shed, and reception counter. Suggesting more labourers to complete the work on time, the Collector directed officials not to compromise on quality. Shah asked them to open a boating facility close to the cottages besides creating the best lawns with fountains. He also asked for a hall for conducting yoga and meditation classes for visitors.
Additional Collector Prathima Singh, and others were present.