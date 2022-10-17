Complete rationalisation of polling stations at the earliest: Khammam Collector

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the officials to complete the process of rationalisation of polling stations at the earliest in the district.

He held a review on polling stations rationalisation here on Monday. He said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, steps should be taken to set up polling stations for the convenience of voters.

There were 341 polling stations in Khammam Assembly constituency, 280 in Palair, 265 in Madhira, 243 in Wyra and 287 in Sathupalli constituency, totaling 1416 polling stations. Polling stations have to be set up in a way that voters need not to travel more than two kilometres to cast their vote.

Steps should be taken to have a polling station in every village. Tahsildars, BLOs and Anganwadi teachers have to work together and submit proposals on rationalisation of polling stations. Pre-revision activities have been going on since August, Gautham said.

He said that revision activities should be taken up from the month of November. Additional Collectors Snehalatha Mogili and N Madhusudan, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DRO Sirisha and others were present.