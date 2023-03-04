Complete road maintenance works by June: CS Santhi Kumari directs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Saturday directed Roads and Buildings officials to complete the maintenance works of all the roads in the State by June.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with R&B officials and directed them to take up repair and maintenance works of roads on a war footing.

R&B secretary KS Sreenivasa Raju informed that the National Highway density which was 2.25kms/100 sqkm in 2014 has reached now 4.45KM/100 Sq Km and that there has been a substantial progress in the laying of two lane and above during the last nine years under National Highways.

The double laning of State roads has increased from 6,093 kms in 2014 to 12,060 kms in 2023 . Providing double lane connectivity between mandal headquarters to district headquarters, capacity augmentation by way of widening to two lanes of some major district roads and state highways, construction of bridges and formation of ring roads to major towns were some of the key initiatives and projects taken up by the department. Recarpeting of 1170 roads has been taken up on a priority basis, he informed.

Special Secretary(R&B) B Viziendra, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash and senior officials were present.