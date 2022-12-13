Centre delaying State roads upgradation to National Highways

Despite several representations and official communications by the Telangana government for upgrading State roads into National Highways, the Centre was not accepting its request and has been keeping the decisions in abeyance

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Discrimination seems to be the hallmark of Narendra Modi government, especially towards non-BJP State governments and in particular against the Telangana government. Despite several representations and official communications by the Telangana government for upgrading State roads into National Highways, the Centre was not accepting its request and has been keeping the decisions in abeyance. A proposal of 1,656.6 km long roads connecting inter-states, popular shrines and district headquarters sent to Centre by the Telangana government for upgradation into National Highways has been pending since 2015-16.

The State Roads and Buildings Department had sent proposals to the union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to consider a proposal to upgrade 14 high-priority roads connecting inter-states, popular shrines and district headquarters, including Choutuppal-Sangareddy, Karimnagar-Pitlam, Vanaparthy-Pitlam, Sarapaka-Eturunagaram and other roads as National Highways, but so far there has been no response from the union government.

In fact, Choutuppal (NH-65)-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy (NH-65) – 182 kms, which is part of the Regional Ring Road and Sarapaka (NH-30) – Eturunagaram (NH-163)- 93 km proposals to upgrade into NH has been pending since 2016. Similarly, Karimnagar (Junction NH-563) – Sircilla-Kamareddy-Yellareddy-Pitlam (Junction NH-161) – 165 km and Wanaparthy-Kothakota-Gadwala-Mantralayam (NH-167) proposals had been pending with the Centre since 2017.

According to the R&B department officials, the State government has been continuously communicating with the officials of union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to convert the State roads into National Highways, but there has been a cold response to their requests. The officials stated that once these 14 roads were upgraded to NH the road network in the State would be further strengthened and the connectivity between the States would be further improved along with passenger and freight transport.

Once the Center declares a road as National Highways, the responsibility for their construction and maintenance rests with the union Ministry of Road Transport & National Highways and the cost for the upgradation would be borne by the Centre, the officials informed.

Proposals sent to Center:

1. Choutuppal (NH-65)-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy (NH-65) – 182 kms.

2. Karimnagar (Junction NH-563) – Sircilla-Kamareddy-Yellareddy-Pitlam (Junction NH-161) – 165 km.

3. Wanaparthy-Kothakota-Gadwala-Mantralayam (NH-167)- Proposals from 2017

4. Erravalli Crossroad (NH-44)-Gadwal-Raichur (NH-167) – 67 km- Road connecting Gadwal District Headquarters to National Highway.

5. Manneguda (NH-163) – Vikarabad-Tandur-Zaheerabad-Bidar (NH-50) – 133.9 km. – Road connecting the district headquarters.

6. Marikal (NH-167) – Narayanapet-Ramasamudra (NH-150) – 63 km. – The road connecting Narayanapet district headquarters with the National Highway.

7. Jagityal (NH-563) – Peddapalli – Kalvasreerampur – Kishtampet – Kalvapalli – Moranchapalli – Ramappa Temple – Jangalapalli(NH-163) – 164 km. – Road connecting Peddapalli district headquarters with Ramappa temple tourist area.

8. Sarapaka (NH-30) – Eturunagaram (NH-163)- 93 km.

9. Pullur (NH-44) – Alampur – Jataprolu – Pentlavelli – Kolhapur – Lingal – Acchampeta – Dindi (NH-765) – Devarakonda (NH-167) – Mallepally (NH-167) – Nallagonda

(NH-565) – 225.1 km. – Road connecting Alampur temple with various districts.

10. Duddeda (NH-365B) – Komaravelli (NH-365) – Yadagirigutta – Rayagiri Crossroad (NH-163) Road connecting Komaravelli and Yadadri temples.

11. Jaggayyapet (NH-65)-Vira-Kothagudem (NH-30) – 100 km. – Preferential interstate connectivity road for business and commercial needs.

12. Sircilla (NH-365B) – Vemulawada – Korutla (NH-63). 65 km. – Vemulawada

Connectivity to the temple.

13. Bhootpur (NH-44) – Nagarkurnool – Mannanur – Maddimadugu – Gangalakunta – Sirigiripadu (NH-565AP) – 165.5 km. – Road connecting the temple.

14. Karimnagar (NH-563) – Rayapatnam (NH-63) – 60 km. – Economic priority road.

Total No. of Roads: 14 roads

Length of Roads: 1,656.5 km