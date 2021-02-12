Complete State Secretariat complex as per schedule: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to expedite the construction of the new State Secretariat complex and complete the works as per the deadlines set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He reminded that only 10 months were left for completion of the project and asserted that all the footings should be completed within next 10 days.

The Minister who went on a surprise visit to the work site here, went around to inspect the ongoing works in all six blocks of the Secretariat complex. He examined whether separate teams were deployed for smooth completion of works in each block and advised the engineers to create block-wise Whatsapp groups comprising officials and engineers from Roads and Buildings department, the architects and the construction company (Shapoorji Pallonji). “Daily work schedule should be intimated to the team members and works should be executed accordingly. The progress of works should be reviewed on a daily basis and plug loopholes, if any, should be checked,” he said.

He wanted the officials to work in complete coordination with each other to ensure that the works are completed as per schedule without compromising on the quality of construction. Engineer-in-Chief Ganapathi Reddy and other officials were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .