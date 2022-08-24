Complex cadaver liver transplant performed on 73-year-old at Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, performed a complex liver transplant surgery on 73-year-old patient Manjit Rai Dua, a resident from New Delhi, who was suffering from multiple health complications including cryptogenic cirrhosis, which ultimately leads to irreversible liver disease.

According to transplant surgeons, the patient had a medical history of cryptogenic cirrhosis, pulmonary hypertension, hepatic encephalopathy, and upper gastro-intestinal bleed. Following diagnostic tests, surgeons decided to conduct liver transplant and the patient registered for Jeevandan organ donation initiative for donor liver.

“As luck would have it, a matching cadaver liver from a brain dead victim was available,” said Dr. Rajasekhar Perumalla, liver transplant surgeon and Director, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals.

Dr. Lal Meher Pradeep, Clinical Lead, Liver Transplant Anaesthesia and Critical Care said that due to advanced age of the patient, care givers had to face multiple challenges. “We used advanced cardiac monitoring regularly that helped to monitor dynamic changes occurring in these complex surgeries, thereby alleviating complications,” he said

Two-weeks after the surgery, the patient from New Delhi was discharged. The surgery was conducted by Dr. Rajashekar Perumalla, Dr. Lal Meher Pradeep, Dr. Shravan and others.