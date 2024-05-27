In a first, Thalassemia clinic established at Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar

The clinic is also conducting free tests and HLA matching tests for patients with the help of a German Foundation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: A comprehensive Thalassemia clinic to create awareness, offer genetic counselling and proper treatment to patients has been established for the first time the two-Telugu states at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

As a part of making people aware about the medical condition, the Thalassemia clinic has already conducted several awareness camps and seminars. The clinic is also conducting free tests and HLA matching tests for patients with the help of a German Foundation. In normal course, the such test will cost around Rs 15,000 per person” said Dr. Sachin Jadhav, Director Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Chairman, International Hematology Consortium.

“We can detect Thalassemia early. There is a habit of matching Kundalis before marriage in our country. Both the prospective bride and groom should be tested for thalassemia at the same time. In case if any one or both are thalassemia carriers, then they should get genetic counselling. If it is not done at that stage, test should be done at the time of pregnancy. If the wife is tested positive for thalassemia minor, the husband also should be tested on. If he is also positive, then we have to test the fetus at the age of 15-16 week pregnancy. If the fetus is tested positve for thalassemia major, there will be an option for medical termination of pregnancy. If they don’t opt for abortion, we’ll support the child after birth,” Dr Sachin said.

Head and senior paediatrician Dr. S. Narasimharao, and pediatrician and pediatric Intensivist Dr. Kanchan S Channawar, Paediatrician and Neonatologist Dr. R.V. Soujanya, Heamato Oncologist Dr. Navya Sri Y and other senior faculty were present.