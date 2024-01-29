| Hyderabad Five Organs Of 60 Year Old Brain Dead Victim Donated

Nomula Mallareddy was hit by a heavy vehicle while crossing a road at Bhagyalatha bus stop, Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of January 23.

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 60-year-old businessman from Vanasthalipuram, Nomula Mallareddy, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased, as part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

He was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where he was on intensive care for 5-days.

However, his condition did not improve and the attending team of neuro-surgeons declared him as brain dead at 4.16 pm on January 28.

The Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted a series of grief counseling sessions, which convinced the family members of the brain dead victim to agree for organ donation.

The family members including his son and wife consented for organ donation.

The doctors retrieved a total of 5 organs including two kidneys, two corneas and liver and allocated them to patients based on the organ donation guidelines.