11 organs from two brain dead people donated in Hyderabad

Gangula Hanmanth Reddy, a lab-technician was travelling on his two-wheeler on December 22 when he had a fall. He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, where he was in ICU for three-days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of two brain dead people, a 24-year-old-year Gangula Hanmanth Reddy from Mahabubnagar, and 48-year-old Jogu Chandraiah from Yadagirigutta, who were declared as brain dead by doctors, have donated the organs of the deceased to patients under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.A total of 11 organs were collected from the two-brain dead persons and allocated to patients based on organ donation guidelines.

With no improvement in his condition, the doctors declared him as brain dead on December 24. Following grief counselling, his parents gave consent to donate organs and two kidneys, liver, one lung and two corneas were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.

On December 23, Jogu Chandraiah, while travelling on a two-wheeler was hit by a four-wheeler and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad where he was on ICU treatment. With his health condition not improving even after 48-hours of ICU care, the doctors declared him brain dead on December 25.

Chandraiah’s wife and children gave consent to donate his organs and five organs including two kidneys, one liver and two corneas were donated.