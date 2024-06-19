Rare surgery at Kamineni

Diagnostic tests of the patient Shankar Rao, a resident of Visakhapatnam, revealed that fluid had accumulated in his brain. Such kind of dementia cases can be treated by taking up minor surgical procedures, senior neurosurgeon and minimal access brain and spine surgeon, Dr. S Ramesh, said.

Hyderabad: Neuro surgeons from Kamineni Hospitals have provided treatment to a 73- year-old man with typical symptoms of dementia including no control over urination, slow walking, considerable loss of memory, difficulty in recognising relatives, etc.

“We removed the fluid from patient’s spine over three consecutive days, which gradually reduced the fluid in his brain. Then, a stent was placed, allowing the fluid to drain into the abdomen, where it is expelled through bodily processes.”

The patient is living his normal life again.