| Comprehensive Webinar On Hair Treatment Solutions To Be Hosted By Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr Harikiran Chekuri

Comprehensive Webinar on Hair Treatment Solutions to be Hosted by Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Harikiran Chekuri

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a celebrity hair transplant specialist, wishes to reach out to people with the latest array of hair treatment solutions that resolve baldness, hair loss, and hair thinning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a distinguished plastic and cosmetic surgeon in Hyderabad, is hosting a webinar on ‘Hair Treatment Solutions’ on January 26, 2024, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a celebrity hair transplant specialist, wishes to reach out to people with the latest array of hair treatment solutions that resolve baldness, hair loss, and hair thinning, which are faced by an increasing number of individuals.

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri founded the Redefine Hair Transplant and Plastic Surgery Center at three locations in Hyderabad. He has performed over 10,000 surgeries, including hair transplantation and face and body surgeries, to enhance their aesthetics and confidence.

Recognized as a prominent figure in the field, Dr. Harikiran Chekuri is acknowledged by Mrs. Vishaka Goyal, the Co-founder of ClinicSpots, as one of the well-known Hair Transplant surgeons in Hyderabad. This webinar promises valuable insights into the latest advancements in hair treatment, offering hope and solutions for those grappling with hair-related concerns.

What to expect from attending the webinar on Hair Treatment Solutions

Introduction to Hair Treatment Solutions

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri will introduce hair transplant solutions that effectively address hair-related issues and problems. He stresses holistic approaches that tackle hair-related issues from the root causes.

Talk on Hair Treatment Solutions

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri offers a plethora of hair treatment services, including FUE hair transplant services, PRP treatment, Laser Light Therapy, and Robotic Hair Transplant along with suitable medication, if suitable.

He will then proceed to explain the hair transplant procedures and how effective they are in treating baldness and regaining fuller and denser-looking hair. Hair transplant procedures are safe, reliable, and highly effective for treating hair loss. They not only deliver exceptional results but also help patients regain their image and confidence.

Currently, Bio-FUE hair transplantation is a standard procedure that involves implanting a patient’s hair grafts in areas of scanty hair growth and is most promoted by board-certified plastic surgeons such as Dr. Chekuri.

He performs PRP treatment as a standalone treatment or along with a hair transplant procedure to infuse the patient’s growth cells in the treatment area for better hair growth. He will also share insights into the treatment procedures and how to zero in on the most suitable hair treatment or procedure. As a committed doctor, he will also explain post-treatment guidelines, care, and maintenance to ensure the desired results from the hair transplant procedure.

Interaction with participants through live Q and ANS sessions

Last but not least, he will spend considerable time responding to queries and clearing all the doubts the participants may have regarding their hair issues. He is slated to offer personalized advice and help them make an informed choice to overcome their hair woes.

How to join:

Visit here https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUod- to register

Fees – Free

Registration is mandatory for attending the webinar

Contact Information:

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Redefine Hair Transplant & Plastic Surgery Center

Gachibowli Address:

3rd Floor, Millennium Square

Above Ratnadeep Supermarket, Lumbini Avenue,

Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500032

Kothapet Address:

3rd Floor, Axis Bank Building,

Beside OMNI Hospital, Kothapet ‘X’ Road,

Road No. 2, Laxmi Nagar Colony

Kothapet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500035

Kukatpally Address:

1st Floor, Kapil Complex, 21/A

Vasanth Nagar Main Rd, Dharma Reddy Colony Phase II,

Kukatpally Housing Board Colony

Hyderabad, Telangana 500072

For Appointment:

Phone: +91 9237 123456

Email: redefinegachibowli@gmail.com