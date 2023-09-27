World Tourism Day celebrated at UNESCO site Ramappa temple

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mulugu/Warangal: The Ministry of Tourism, Hyderabad Office, has conducted several programmes marking World Tourism Day and the Global Launch of the Travel for LiFE campaign at the prestigious Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mulugu district on Wednesday.

The programmes with the themes of ‘Tourism and Green Investments’, sought to emphasize the vital role of tourism in fostering sustainable development. Various events were organized, including a cleanliness awareness campaign, a mass pledge-taking for Travel for LiFE, a cleanliness awareness rally, a Travel for LiFE photo booth, and a Travel for LiFE pledge signing. These activities not only celebrated World Tourism Day but also aimed to raise consciousness about the importance of sustainable and responsible tourism.

A significant focus was placed on involving members of the Yuva Tourism Club to encourage citizen action in promoting sustainable tourism practices. The Ministry of Tourism’s Hyderabad Office collaborated with the Archaeological Survey of India, the Department of Tourism Telangana, Travel Trade, guides, and the Yuva Tourism Clubs of Mulugu district to organize these celebrations.

M.Narendran, Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism, officials from ASI Ramappa, Department of Tourism, Seva Tourism and Cultural Society founder president Dr Kusuma Suryakiran participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, in Warangal, a heritage walk and awareness conference were arranged for students by TORCH (Team of Research on Culture & Heritage), a voluntary organisation dedicated to preserving history and culture.

During the heritage walk, students explored iconic landmarks such as Mettudarwaja, Khush Mahal, Keerthithoranams, and other historical buildings at Fort Warangal. They were provided with insights into the historical significance and architectural grandeur of Warangal Fort, and a call to action to safeguard heritage treasures and educate future generations about their rich history.

Assistant Director, State Archaeology Department, Mallu Naik, and TORCH secretary Aravind Arya Pakide explained the historical background of the Fort and other heritage structures.