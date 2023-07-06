Concern over tragic accidents in AP industries

The Praja Arogya Vedika of Andhra Pradesh has urged the state government to take swift action in preventing tragic accidents in industries and safeguard the lives of the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday, PAV general secretary T Kameswara Rao expressed anguish at the frequent accidents occuring in the state. “Starting from the LG accident on May 7, 2020, which claimed 15 lives and left many hospitalized, and crane accident at Hindustan Shipyard, where 11 workers lost their lives, our state has witnessed a distressing pattern of recurring accidents, till the recent Sahiti Pharma incident which resulted in five deaths, while Porus Laboratories in West Godavari district took the lives of ten people. Moreover, the massive fire at Venkat Narayan Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd’s bulk drug chemical unit in Nellore resulted in the death of four factory workers, leaving several others injured,” he recalled.

Of particular concern is the frequent occurrence of major accidents within the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, especially within Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Kameswara Rao noted, and felt that the frequency of these incidents indicated a lack of commitment on the part of the industry managements towards effectively mitigating risks and ensuring the safety of workers and citizens.

In this context, the PAV called for establishing a system of strict vigilance and regular safety audits in all industries, particularly within the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors as it would help identify potential hazards, rectify safety deficiencies, and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

It also urged allocation of adequate resources to the Factories Department, including appointment of well-trained staff and providing them with the necessary tools and equipment to carry out their duties effectively. Strengthening this department would enhance their ability to monitor industrial operations, enforce safety protocols, and respond promptly to any safety violations, the PAV pointed out.

Further, it suggested implementation of heavy penalties for non-compliance as they would act as a deterrent, besides launching a comprehensive safety awareness campaigns and training programs for employees across industries to foster a culture of safety consciousness.