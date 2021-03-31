CONCOR begins door-to-door containerised movement of cement

CONCOR has come up with a solution of not only picking-up the commodities directly from the factory to the railways station but also of delivering the same to the end-customers

Hyderabad: The Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) in association with Secunderabad railway division has started the first rake of door-to-door containerised movement of cement.

The first rake which started from Jaggayyapet station to Shalimar, Kolkata, was flagged-off by AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manger, Secunderabad, through virtual mode.

CONCOR has come up with a solution of not only picking-up the commodities directly from the factory to the railways station but also of delivering the same to the end-customers which includes bulk consumers and dealers, a press release said.

The first rake in lift-on and lift-off mode was loaded on March 31 from Jaggayyapet station transporting Cement of KCP Cements plant to Shalimar, earning a freight of Rs 20 lakh.

