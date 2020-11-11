Conduct of JEE Main 2021 seems dubious

The April session examination this year was delayed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country

Hyderabad: With a notification yet to be issued, uncertainty hangs over the conduct of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in January, 2021.

Last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) notified the schedule for January session of the JEE Main in August with registrations commencing in the month of September, while the entrance test was held in January 2020. However, this time, the NTA is yet to release a schedule.

The JEE Main is being held twice a year with the first session in January and second one in April. This year, January session of the entrance examination was conducted as per the schedule. However, the April session examination was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country. The NTA could hold the entrance test and declare results in September.

Reopening of the educational institutions and conduct of the Board exams for students is likely to play a key role in setting the time-line and holding the entrance tests in 2021. As the schedule is yet to be rolled out, it is unclear whether the entrance test will be held twice in 2021.

“Given the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, I think there will be only one JEE Main which may be held after conduct of Board examinations. We have completed majority syllabus and also conducting online examinations for students,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally.

However, Coaching Federation of India general secretary, K Krishna Chaitanya said the JEE Main will be held twice in 2021 too. “A schedule for the entrance tests should be issued after educational institutions reopen, else there will be huge hue and cry from students,” he added.

This year, a total of 11.74 lakh students from across the country registered for the January and April/September session of the JEE Main. Of the total, 10.23 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance tests. Eight students from Telangana have secured a perfect 100 percentile this time.

