Conference on Anti Human Trafficking held at Telangana State Police Academy

Several governmental departments involved in the Anti-Human Trafficking work participated and shared their views and work being undertaken by them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Several governmental departments involved in the Anti-Human Trafficking work participated and shared their views and work being undertaken by them

Hyderabad: A conference ‘Anti Human Trafficking – Rescue and Rehabilitation’ was organized on Tuesday at the Telangana State Police Academy. Several governmental departments involved in the Anti-Human Trafficking work participated and shared their views and work being undertaken by them.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said Telangana ranks first among in the country in taking strict action against human trafficking, which has become the third largest organized crime in the world. He stressed upon the need for the police department and the voluntary organizations to work together to prevent human and child trafficking.

Additional DG (Women Safety) Shikha Goel, said the women safety wing works as a nodal agency in the state for all activities to prevent human trafficking. She informed that Telangana is the first state to have anti-human trafficking units functioning in all police districts and that Telangana police is following zero tolerance policy towards human trafficking.

A total 738 cases have been registered and 1961 accused have been arrested in the last two years with the combined efforts of AHT departments. She added that 110 accused are detained under the Preventive Detention Act.

Telangana Police Academy Director Sandeep Shandilya explained the provisions of the Act to combat human trafficking. He said that there is a need to stop the sources of these crimes.

Additional DG (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat spoke on the topic of organ trading and explained the trends in organ trade, methods to prevent cases, protect victims and identify them were explained.