JNTU Hyderabad to create cyber warriors through its new BTech CSE Cyber Security programme

The course will be exclusively offered in varsity campus college in Hyderabad from the next academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: To cater to the huge demand for trained cyber security professionals, fuelled by the sharp rise in cybercrime and cyber-fraud cases, from government security agencies and private firms, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has embarked on creating cyber warriors through its new BTech CSE Cyber Security programme.

The course will be exclusively offered in varsity campus college in Hyderabad from the next academic year. The cybercrime experts of Telangana Police who have been successfully cracking cybercrime cases will now aid the university in creating cyber warriors.

The JNTU, Hyderabad, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State police, who will be taking up classes in the third and fourth year of the course work. Students will be imparted training on how to detect cybercrime by the experts with live examples besides the tools and software that can be used during the crime investigation.

The university has also tied up with the TCS, who supported drafting the course besides offering classes to students in third and final year of the course work. The new self-finance course, which will be taught at the Centre for Excellence in Cyber Security, will have 60 seats with a fee of Rs.1 lakh per annum. Admissions will be through the TS EAMCET 2023.

Apart from BTech CSE Cyber Security programme, the university is also rolling out three other new programmes – BTech Biotechnology, BTech Geo-Informatics and general BBA course in the self-finance mode from the forthcoming academic year. While the BTech courses admissions will be through the TS EAMCET, the BBA admissions are via the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

To offer these interdisciplinary courses, the university is establishing a new six-floor classroom complex on the campus here

“Four new courses – BTech Biotechnology, BTech CSE Cyber Security, BTech Geo-Informatics, and BBA (general) will be commenced from the academic year 2023-24. First of its kind cyber security course will be in-house faculty and experts from Telangana cybercrime police. The University’s Executive Council has also approved the introduction of these courses at JNTU- Hyderabad campus,” JNTU – Hyderabad Registrar Prof M Manzoor Hussain told Telangana Today.