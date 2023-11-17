Congress Again In Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel Answers | Chhattisgarh Elections 2023

As the polling for 70 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly commenced, Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in winning over 75 seats, asserting a one-sided contest with no competition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

