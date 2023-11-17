Home |India| Congress Again In Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Answers Chhattisgarh Elections 2023
Congress Again In Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel Answers | Chhattisgarh Elections 2023
As the polling for 70 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly commenced, Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in winning over 75 seats, asserting a one-sided contest with no competition.
As the polling for 70 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly commenced, Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel expressed confidence in winning over 75 seats, asserting a one-sided contest with no competition.