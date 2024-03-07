Congress, BJP collude to defeat BRS in LS polls, says Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 06:48 PM

File Photo

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman said efforts were being made to ensure victory of the party’s nominee from Peddapalli segment Koppula Eshwar.

Addressing party cadre at a meeting in Naspur mandal centre on Thursday, Suman said that mandal and municipality-level meetings would be organised in Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, Jaipur, Bheemaram and Chennur from March 13 onwards.

Similar meetings would be launched in Bellampalli Assembly constituency from March 14. Stating that some officials were registering cases against BRS leaders to impress the Congress government, Suman said the BRS would approach the High Court, Human Rights Commission and SC, ST Commission if required. The BRS was not afraid of cases, he said.

Stating that the Congress and BJP were working together to defeat the BRS, he said A Revanth Reddy was an inefficient Chief Minister, with people observing his language and behavior.

Earlier, Suman along with former MLAs Durgam Chinnaiah and N Diwakar Rao submitted a representation to Collector Badavath requesting him to take steps to extend the Layout Regularisation Scheme to applicants for free.