Telangana in anarchy, says Balka Suman

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the funds meant for Rythu Bandhu were being diverted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:48 PM

Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA Balka Suman on Wednesday demanded the State government to come out with a White Paper on the government spending under various heads during its rule for the first three months.

Funds were going into the accounts of ministers. He demanded the Chief Minister to focus his attention to the implementation of the Congress Party guarantees and programmes.

The State was handed over to Revanth Reddy on a golden platter. But no section of the society was happy with the Congress rule in the State today. The farmers were taking to streets and staging protest demonstrations demanding water to save standing crops.

He demanded the government to issue the DSC notification immediately. The Congress had claimed that the State has 1500 jobs vacancies for issuing the DSC notification. Auto drivers rendered jobless because of the free bus travel provided for women, were dying by suicides.

Journalists had become targets of Congress sponsored attacks, he said. Telangana was in a state of anarchy. People have lost their hope on the administration. Finding it difficult to implement its promises, the ruling party is trying to divert the public attention.

In this backdrop, if the party seeks to nominate Rahul Gandhi from any parliamentary constituency, he would lose even his deposit, Suman said, adding that Congress remained a divided house with as many as 10 factions playing spoilsport.