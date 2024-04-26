TSNPDCL CMD visits NTPC Ramagundam

He also visited the floating solar site by boat and appreciated the project. Later, he visited the Telangana STPP Control room and interacted with the operation and maintenance (O&M) team.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:33 PM

Peddapalli: Chairman and Managing Director, TSNPDCL, K Varun Reddy visited National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ramagundam&Telangana on Friday. CMD along with Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagundam&Telangna), Kedar Ranjan Pandu and others visited the 100 MW Floating Solar Plant wherein the salient features and challenges faced during construction and operating performance details were presented.

He also visited the floating solar site by boat and appreciated the project. Later, he visited the Telangana STPP Control room and interacted with the operation and maintenance (O&M) team. A brief presentation on the process of power generation, super critical technology and salient features of the plant were presented followed by site visits to various elevations/ locations of Unit-1 boiler.