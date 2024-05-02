Congress, BJP dupe public by making false promises: Sakku

It indicated the lack of commitment of the BJP for the district. Former MLA Jogu Ramanna flayed the BJP for polarising electors on the lines of religion. The Congress and BJP were using the god, but did not build temples for a deity in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Adilabad: BRS candidate for Adilabad Parliament segment Athram Sakku said both the Congress and BJP had duped the public by making false promises.

Addressing a party meeting in Jainath mandal centre on Thursday, Sakku maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who toured Adilabad recently, hurt sentiments of the people of this region by not uttering a single word about the region’s long pending demands such as revival of CCI unit, creation of Nirmal-Armoor railway line and a textile park for Adilabad.

He said the BRS-led government strengthened education, health and finance sectors, besides introducing a slew of schemes for the welfare of weaker sections. Eom