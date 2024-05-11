Congress, BJP have lost right to seek votes in Gajwel, says Harish

Addressing a roadshow supporting Medak Lok Sabha BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in Gajwel on Saturday, Harish Rao said the BJP and the Congress had obstructed the development of Gajwel.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said leaders who criticised Gajwel’s development were now making a beeline to Gajwel to seek votes.

Addressing a roadshow supporting Medak Lok Sabha BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in Gajwel on Saturday, Harish Rao said the BJP and the Congress had obstructed the development of Gajwel. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had criticised former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for focusing on Gajwel’s development, but was now shamelessly seeking the votes of Gajwel citizens. The Congress, on the other hand, had suspended grants worth Rs.150 crore released by the previous BRS government after coming to power. The Congress had lost the right to seek votes after this, he said.

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre broke the back of the common man by increasing the price of all essentials during the last 10 years, Harish Rao said said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had come to power by making promises which were practically impossible to implement. Revanth Reddy was humiliating Chandrashekhar Rao in his speech for just raising his voice on behalf of the people, he said, urging voters of Gajwel to teach him a lesson by defeating the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.