Congress, BJP leaders join BRS in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Sangareddy: Several leaders and their supporters from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sangareddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Accompanied by BRS nominee for Sangareddy constituency Chintha Prabhakar, the Congress and BJP leaders of Anantha Sagar, Thogarpally, Malkapur and Mahadevulapally villages of Kondapur mandal joined the BRS. Congress mandal president Indira Reddy, BJP leader and Kondapur former MPP Yadaiah and Thogarpally former MPTC Raju were among those who joined the BRS. The former sarpanch of along with 50 of his followers also joined the BRS on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the sitting Congress MLA in Sangareddy, T Jagga Reddy, had ignored the development of the constituency. He was never available to the people of the constituency during the last four and a half years, he said.

Asking the newly joined cadre to come up with a collective effort for the victory of the BRS candidate, Harish Rao said it was time to teach the anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre a lesson, also calling upon the party cadre to work for the hat-trick victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Kondapur ZPTC Ramavath Panduranga, BRS mandal president Vittal, Sarpanches Forum president Ravi Kumar, MPTCs Forum president Vijaybhaskar Reddy and others were present.