Adilabad: Several doctors in the fray for party tickets

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Adilabad: Will doctors be able to sense the pulse of electors and become better public representatives? Well, there is a quite high number of doctors who are among the ticket aspirants this time from different political parties in erstwhile Adilabad district.

For instance, Dr Ganesh Rathod of Mancherial town is a strong contender from the Congress and is eyeing the Asifabad Assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes. He is organising a slew of community service programmes and is actively participating in the events of the Congress. He was seen in the forefront of organising a public meeting recently conducted in Indervelli.

Dr Neelakanteshwar Rao, an ENT surgeon of Mancherial district centre is leaving no stone unturned to secure a ticket of the Congress. He is planning to contest from the Mancherial Assembly segment.

Dr Ashok of the town is aspiring to foray into politics from Boath Assembly constituency, reserved for ST. They both are frontrunners for the ticket from the two constituencies.

Dr A Swarna Reddy of Nirmal town, Dr P Harish Rao belonging to Kaghaznagar and Dr P Rama Devi of Bhainsa had already entered into politics by contesting from Nirmal, Sirpur (T) and Mudhole segments in the polls to the State Assembly in 2018.

While Swarna and Rama Devi contested on the ticket of the BJP, Harish was a nominee of the Congress. But they could not taste victory. Swarna joined the BRS, while Harish shifted his loyalties towards the BJP. Both Rama Devi and Harish are likely to be fielded by the saffron party from Sirpur (T) and Mudhole segments.

Dr Samudrala Venugopala Chary won from the Adilabad Parliament constituency by contesting on the ticket of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) thrice and served as MLA of Nirmal Assembly constituency for three times. He is currently working as the chairman of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC). He is a senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi.