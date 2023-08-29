BRS MLC K Kavitha slams BJP govt after slashing LPG cylinder prices

MLC K Kavitha slammed BJP government at Centre after the BJP government for increasing the prices by Rs 800 and then reducing the same by Rs 200.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: The central government on Tuesday announced a revision in the prices of the LPG cooking gas, lowering the 14.2 kg cylinder price by Rs 200.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha took a potshot at the BJP government at Centre for first increasing the prices of the cylinder by Rs 800 and later, reducing it by Rs 200, keeping in mind the upcoming elections.

“First Increase the LPG cylinder price by Rs 800/- And then decrease it by Rs 200. It’s not a gift, but absolute gaslighting of people’s emotions and pockets. #gascylinder,” she tweeted.

