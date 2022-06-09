Congress, BJP leaders join TRS in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:35 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Siddipet: Several Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders from Siddipet town joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The BJP District General Secretary Daripally Srinivas, Town BJP Minority Cell President MD Ibrahim, Town Congress leader Krishnapuram Babu along with over 100 Congress and BJP workers have joined TRS. Welcoming them into the Party’s fold, Harish Rao said several Congress and BJP leaders were coming forward to join TRS, impressed by the development and welfare schemes they initiated during the past eight years. He further said the TRS Party will always protect its party workers.

