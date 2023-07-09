Congress cadre joins BRS in Andole

Several Congress leaders have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran at his camp office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is welcoming Congress cadre into BRS in Andole of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders have joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran at his camp office on Sunday.

Fifty Congress workers from Cheelapally village in Munipally Mandal had approached the MLA and expressed their willingness to work for him in the coming Assembly elections. He welcomed them into the party fold with a scarf. Another team of Congress workers from Maturu village in Raikode Mandal have also joined BRS during the same programme in Andole on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kranthi Kiran said the Congress cadre were approaching him to join BRS as they were impressed by the work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said that there was unanimous belief that development was possible only with the BRS and Chandrashekhar Rao. With these joinings, the MLA said his election campaign would get a boost.