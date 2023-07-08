BRS plans to hold mega rally in Maharashtra’s Solapur

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking after welcoming 300 leaders from Solapur into party fold in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is making bold strides to establish a strong presence in Maharashtra, and Solapur is set to be the next battleground for the party to showcase its burgeoning support among the Maratha community.

A grand rally, accompanied by a public meeting, is to be organised in the near future and the event is expected to draw crowds from all corners of the State, with a sprawling 50-acre venue in the suburbs chosen to accommodate the mammoth gathering.

The rally holds significance as the State reels under political turmoil. It aims at instilling hope among disillusioned individuals, who are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the current ruling parties.

The plan to hold the rally was disclosed by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, after 300 leaders from Solapur joined the party in his presence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming support to his initiative and said he was happy to note that the people of Maharashtra were supporting his argument of development. Moreover, it was significant that the support was extended in Maharashtra, which has a 1,000-km border with Telangana. Chandrashekhar Rao recently inaugurated the BRS office in Nagpur and visited Pandharpur and Tuljapur. He said Finance Minister T Harish Rao will leave for Solapur a week in advance to oversee the arrangements for the rally. Local party leaders from the city have already been entrusted with the responsibility of planning and preparations.

During a gathering of senior leaders from Solapur and Nagpur, who joined the party, Chandrashekhar Rao spoke at length about his plans to strengthen the BRS’ organisational network in the neighbouring State. Assuring the people, he proclaimed, “I will take charge of the development of Solapur and Maharashtra. The future of the BRS is intertwined with your victory. We will shape your lives and bring about the necessary changes.”

Highlighting the BRS as a harbinger of development reaching the doorstep of Maharashtra’s people, he called upon them to open their doors and invite much-needed change. He also emphasised the Kisan Sarkar (farmers’ government) ideology, citing the Telangana model of progress as a shining example that could unfold in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to expanding the BRS across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra will serve as the catalyst for this new journey, he affirmed.