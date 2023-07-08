Over 300 leaders from Solapur, Nagpur join BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcoming leaders into the party fold by offering pink scarves in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Over 300 leaders from Solapur and Nagpur joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. He welcomed them into the party fold by offering pink scarves.

Those who joined the party on the day included Nagesh Valyal, corporator from Solapur Municipal Corporation; Juganboy Ambewale, corporator; Santhosh Bhosle, corporator; Rajeshwari Chavan, former corporator; Jayant Holepatil, president of BJP Udyog Aghadi; Sachin Sontakke, BJP leader and former corporator; Bhaskar Margal, former corporator; and Chetan Thumma; among many others.