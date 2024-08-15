Congress claiming credit for works done By BRS government says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of claiming credit for works done by the previous BRS government in the State.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy keeps claiming that Congress government had offered 30,000 jobs to the youth. The fact was the BRS government had issued notification and conducted examinations. The Congress government had only presented the appointment letters to the youth, he said.

Similarly, Cognizant Company, had signed an agreement with BRS government in 2022 to set up a unit at Kokapet, assuring employment to 15,000 persons.

On the contrary, the Chief Minister was claiming to have signed an agreement with the company in the United States and inaugurates the unit on Wednesday, the BRS working president pointed out.

Likewise, the Sitarama project in Khammam, was executed by the KCR government but the Chief Minister was claiming credit for this project as well, he said.

In the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had said that the Congress government released Rs.75 crore and a canal was dug up to provide water to 1.25 lakh acres.

If that was true, let the Congress government consider it as a norm to spend Rs.75 crore for providing water to 1 lakh acres, KT Rama Rao demanded, adding “Let a resolution be passed to this effect in the Assembly,”