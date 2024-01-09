Congress committed to implement guarantees, says Bhatti

The BRS is hoping that Congress fails in delivering its promises to the people but we will not let the BRS dream come true, said Bhatti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:45 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the Congress government was committed to implement all the guarantees and said the Rythu Bandhu assistance was already extended to farmers owning one acre land.

The Rythu Bandhu assistance was being released on a daily basis. At present, the amount was being disbursed into accounts of farmers owning two acres. This would be followed with disbursement to farmers with five acres, he said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Also Read Telangana Govt orders vigilance probe into Medigadda Barrage

On being asked as to how the State government would implement the guarantees considering the paucity of funds, he said the State government would generate wealth and distribute the same among the people.

“The BRS is hoping that Congress fails in delivering its promises to the people but we will not let the BRS dream come true,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, adding that people could meet from 8.30 am to 9.30 am daily at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan.