Congress complains to CEO against BJP, BRS leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 06:46 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress lodged complaints with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj alleging poll code violations by BJP candidates and BRS working president KT Rama Rao and urged him to initiate action against them.

TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan said BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajender cast his vote at Gudur village in the constituency.

He had then addressed the media stating that Modi would come to power again. This was against the election code, they said, asking the CEO to register a case against the BJP candidate.

Similarly, BJP State president and Secunderabad candidate G Kishan Reddy after casting his vote at Barkatpura in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency addressed media persons and took the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was also a violation of election code, he said to the CEO.

The Congress also complained Rama Rao, stating that after casting his vote at Nandi Hills under Secunderabad constituency, he had interacted with media and said that “he cast his vote in favour of the party which brought Telangana State and to the leader, who brought Telangana State apart from appealing to voters to vote in the same way.

“This is against the secrecy of voting and violation of MCC,” Niranjan said.