Harish Rao criticises Congress government over deteriorating law and order, demands justice for tribal victim

On Friday, Harish Rao, joined by a BRS delegation including Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabita Indra Reddy, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kova Lakshmi, and others, visited the rape victim receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital. They offered condolences and support to the victim and her family, assuring them of continued assistance from the BRS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 01:45 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao lambasted the Congress government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana. He demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim from Jainur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district and condemned the Congress’s failure to ensure women’s safety.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao expressed outrage at the Congress government's lack of response to the increasing crimes. He said that the State was witnessing a disturbing rise in violent crimes against women since the Congress came to power. He pointed out that rising weapons culture which is otherwise seen in some North Indian States like Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao expressed outrage at the Congress government’s lack of response to the increasing crimes. He said that the State was witnessing a disturbing rise in violent crimes against women since the Congress came to power. He pointed out that rising weapons culture which is otherwise seen in some North Indian States like Uttar Pradesh.

“In just nine months, there have been 1,900 sexual assaults and 2,600 murders, while around 230 smuggled weapons have been seized. The Chief Minister himself holds the Home Department, yet we see crimes rising at an alarming rate,” he said.

The former Minister also pointed to repeated incidents of rape and rape attempts on girls and women of different age groups in the State, and criticised the Congress for failing to act. “The State government is in deep slumber, even as the situation deteriorates. The Union Home Ministry should intervene to improve the situation. The National Commission for Women also should respond in this regard,” he opined.

He reminded that during former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s regime, Telangana was recognised as one of the safest States for women. “SHE Teams were introduced, and Telangana was praised globally for its efforts in maintaining law and order. But today, the State’s image is being tarnished by this government,” he said.

Harish Rao also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for neglecting disaster relief efforts and not visiting the victim in Gandhi Hospital. “The Chief Minister is in Hyderabad but doesn’t have time to show concern for the woman who is fighting for her life,” he added. He urged the State government to give a free hand to the police to address the growing crime rate and communal violence.