Congress councillor of Narsingi municipality held for attacking cops

On being asked to step out of the vehicle during the vehicle checks, Kokapet Councillor Durgesh Yadav attacked the policemen on duty

Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested a Congress councillor of Narsingi municipality for misbehaving and attacking the police personnel during drunk driving checking on the New Year eve. Kokapet Councillor Durgesh Yadav was stopped during police checkings on New Year eve.

“The traffic police stopped Yadav for checking and found he had consumed liquor more than permissible limits. On being asked to step out of the vehicle, he attacked the policemen on duty,” said M Gangadhar, SHO Narsingi.

The police booked a case against him and produced before the court. He was remanded.

