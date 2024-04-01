Two arrested for attacking family in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested two persons for allegedly brutally attacking four members of a family when they questioned them for misbehaving with a girl.

According to the police, the suspect Suresh and Venkatesh had attacked the victims brutally and attempted to kill one of them by slitting the throat.

The suspect Suresh had poured a bucket of water on a girl who went to a shop in the colony on Sunday afternoon. The victim returned to her house and complained to her family members about it.

On coming to know, the parents of the girl informed the colony president about it and later in the evening they went out to resolve the issue. “During the meeting, Suresh and Venkatesh along with others attacked the girl, her father, mother and brother badly. Venkatesh took out a big knife and attempted to kill the father of the girl by slitting the throat,” said Narsingi sub inspector, Sukhwinder Singh.

On a complaint, the police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and arrested Venkatesh and Suresh.