Hyderabad Traffic Police issues diversions due to oil spill near Tolichowki

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 11:54 AM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police issued diversions for commuters on Saturday due to an oil spill between Tolichowki and Nanalnagar.

Commuters traveling from Raidurgam limits towards Tolichowki and Nanalnagar were advised to take the JRC convention road for efficient travel.

For traffic from Film Nagar, 7 Tombs, and Shaikpet Nala to Tolichowki, an alternate route via Film Nagar / Hakeempet was recommended to avoid congestion and delays.

The Shaikpet flyover at Raidurgam limits was closed, prompting commuters to plan their routes accordingly to minimize inconvenience.