Congress criticises G Kishan Reddy for crying foul over phone tapping

Hyderabad: The TPCC has questioned the Union government’s silence on allegations of phone-tapping of opposition leaders by the State government, that was reiterated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy, addressing the media on Wednesday, alleged that several party leaders complained that their phones were tapped during the Dubbak by-election.

“Being a Union Home Minister, Kishan Reddy can order an inquiry into complaints of phone-tapping. Instead, he says he will formally lodge a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner,” Sravan Dasoju, TPCC official spokesperson said in a statement here on Thursday.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the State government has been eavesdropping on opposition party leaders for a long time. “When this has been a regular practice here, why has the Union Home Ministry not initiated any action so far?” he asked.

He said the Congress has already complained about tapping of phones by the State police and the Information Technology Departments to the Chief Secretary and also Union Home Ministry but there was no action so far. “Now that Kishan Reddy himself has realised that such a problem exists, he must immediately take action,” he demanded.

