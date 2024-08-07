Telangana govt defends controversial MoUs during US trip

Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan attempted to allay the apprehensions, stating that the agenda for the Chief Minister was being finalised only after the officials conduct a thorough due diligence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 11:23 PM

Hyderabad: With the State government drawing criticism over signing MoUs with companies having questionable backgrounds during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s US tour, Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan defended the decisions. He attempted to allay the apprehensions, stating that the agenda for the Chief Minister was being finalised only after the officials conduct a thorough due diligence.

“No meeting or interaction is kept in the agenda without us doing the absolutely thorough due deligence and only when we are very sure that great outcomes will happen for the State,” he said, adding that there was no need for any apprehensions or worries for anyone.

The senior IAS official said he had an experience of such investment meets for the last 10 years and he was a professional at them. He stated that as the reputation and professionalism was at stake, the officials would not let anyone down. However, he did not give any explanation about the companies in question – Walsh Karra Holdings and Swachh Bio, and the deals signed which drew severe criticism.