Congress defends Navy VLF station at Vikarabad

In fact setting up of the VLF station would aid development of the region. The Navy would establish health centres, schools, lay new roads and develop other amenities, said the Forest Minister.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 02:31 PM

Hyderabad: Defending the State Government’s decision to handover 1174 hectares of Damagundem Reserve forests lands for establishing VLF station at Pudur village, Vikarabad, Forest Minister Konda Surekha said there would not be any adverse impact on local environment, people and biodiversity.

Countering the BRS party’s charges that setting up VLF station would cast an impact on the local people and flora fauna, the Minister asked if that was the case why would Union government permit Navy to set up the station against public interest.

The Court had vacated the stay petition filed by an individual against the project and the Prime Minister’s Office also clarified that it was a good project, she said.

“Once the VLF station commences operations, Telangana will be playing a crucial role in national security. It is a matter of pride for the entire Telangana people,” Surekha said.

Already, a similar station was being operated at Tirunalvelli, Tamil Nadu for the last 30 years and there was no adverse impact on the local region. Further, if there were any apprehensions among local people, the State Government would create awareness among them and disperse their doubts, she said.

The navy would be identifying location which was devoid of trees. No trees would be cut and in case if any trees had to be cut for establishing the station, the Navy would plant saplings under afforestation measures, which were mandatory, the Minister assured.

Captain Sandip Das said an Environmental Impact Assessment was conducted by an independent agency and approved by Expert Appraisal Committee under the MoEF. “We have met the 16 point compliance based on which the project was approved. The Forest department will maintain oversight over the project regarding Forest lands utilization is concerned,” Sandip Das said.

In deference to the local people wishes, the Navy has also included 27 km long peripheral road, besides full access to the 400 year old Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, he said, adding that the project was of national importance and was essential to meet operational requirements of the Indian Navy.