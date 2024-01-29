Komatireddy continues verbal attack; gets cop to remove ZP chief off dais

Komatireddy, who was talking on how MLAs should work for the people, had stated that Sandeep Reddy had got the ZP post because of his father's political stature and not because of doing anything worthwhile for the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 09:48 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: Ugly scenes were witnessed at the inauguration of the Gudur gram panchayat office after a verbal duel triggered by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s remarks on the BRS, its leaders and even on the political lineage of Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy.

After Sandeep Reddy had spoke about the need to implement the six guarantees of the Congress government, the Minister in his speech, allegedly resorted to derogatory comments on the BRS, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He is seen on video even going to the extent of degrading the political lineage of Sandeep Reddy, who is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, the late A Madhava Reddy.

The Minister, who was talking on how MLAs should work for the people, had stated that Sandeep Reddy had got the ZP post because of his father’s political stature and not because of doing anything worthwhile for the people. Sandeep Reddy immediately raised objection to this and also pointed out that the Minister was inaugurating the gram panchayat building, which was constructed by the previous BRS government and was still mudslinging the same government.

With Congress supporters reaching the dais to support the Minister and trying to heckle Sandeep Reddy, the situation turned tense and in between, the Minister ordered the police to remove Sandeep Reddy from the venue.

The incident evoked strong reaction from the BRS, which strongly condemned the highhanded behaviour of the Minister. BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the Minister tender an unconditional apology to the BRS leader immediately.

Pointing out that the Minister was abusing people and elected public representatives, he reminded how Venkat Reddy had wanted farmers to be slapped with chappal for questioning the delay in Rythu Bandhu assistance. The Congress had promised to deliver people’s governance. But after coming to power, it was indulging in dictatorship without respecting people’s representatives, he said.

Rama Rao, who spoke to Sandeep Reddy over phone, assured him the party’s support and said the BRS would fight the Congress arrogance and efforts to intimidate BRS leaders and workers.

Irrespective of MP, MLA or any party worker, whoever was troubled by the Congress government, the entire BRS family, which has a force of 60 lakh workers, would stand by them, he said.

Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress Minister’s actions towards elected public representatives reflected the commitment of the Congress towards democracy. Is this the people’s governance promised by the Congress, he asked on X and demanded an apology from the Minister. Former Minister G Jagadish Reddy too raised objections to Venkat Reddy’s behaviours and said the DGP should initiate stern action on police officials for their over enthusiasm towards the BRS leader.