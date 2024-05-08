Madigas will support BRS candidate: SC Cell leader

Speaking to news reporters in Siddipet on Wednesday, Ramulu said the previous BRS government had extended unprecedented support to Madigas during their 10-year rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Siddipet: BRS SC Cell Siddipet district leader Jella Ramulu said Madigas in Medak Lok Sabha constituency would extend support to BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in the elections.

Venkatrami Reddy had put the district at the top of the development while working as Collector in Siddipet, he said, adding that they were carrying out a door-door campaign across the constituency to draw support for Venkatrami Reddy.

The BRS will be the only party that would speak on behalf of the people in the assembly and Parliament, he added. SC Cell leaders Muthyala Kanakaiah, Metla Shankar, Mallamari Ashok and others were present.