BRS seeks action against former Governor Tamilisai for violating MCC

The party sought her immediate debarment from participating in any future election campaigns and also disqualification of BJP Secunderabad MP candidate G Kishan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS ) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan for distributing replicas of the Ayodhya Ram temple at MLA Colony in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The party sought her immediate debarment from participating in any future election campaigns and also disqualification of BJP Secunderabad MP candidate G Kishan Reddy.

Also Read KTR demands for immediate release of BRS leader Krishank

In its complaint, the BRS said Soundararajan’s act of distributing the replicas was a deliberate violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and also Section 123 (3) of the Representation of People Act.

Her actions undermined the principles of free and fair elections and sought to leverage religious sentiments to influence voters to favour a particular party and its candidate, it said. BRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy said Soundararajan disobeyed the orders and promoted the party on basis of religion by distributing the replicas of the Ram temple to the general public for political gain of BJP and the contesting candidate

Soundararajan, who was the BJP candidate for the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, is the star campaigner for her party in Telangana. She participated in a poll campaign on behalf of Kishan Reddy, to interact with the Tamil population in Hyderabad.