Congress demands PM Modi to tender apology to Telangana people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:50 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The State Congress has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tender apologies to the people of Telangana for his comments on the State formation and then step into the youngest State of India.

The Prime Minister should apologise to the Telangana Martyrs in particular for his comments. The AP Reorganisation Bill was passed only after the BJP leaders supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar reminded in an open letter to the Prime Minister here on Thursday.

Since 2014, the BJP government has been discrimination towards Telangana in fulfilling the assurances, including setting up Tribal University, Railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, sanctioning medical colleges or other projects, he said.

The Congress government should be credited for revival Ramagundem fertilisers factory but unfortunately BJP was trying to claim credit. The Prime Minister should disclose all these facts before the people, he demanded.