Peddapalli Collector seeks cooperation from public for peaceful completion of PM’s tour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Peddapalli: Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana sought the cooperation from all sections of the society for the peaceful conduct of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to the district on November 12.

The Collector’s request came in the wake of calls given by national trade unions and Left parties to block Modi’s visit. The Collector along with Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrashekhar Reddy disclosed the details of the PM’s tour programme to media persons at a press conference in Godavarikhani on Thursday.

Besides dedicating Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to the nation, the PM will lay the foundation for National Highway and railway projects at Mahatma Gandhi stadium NTPC. Later, Modi will address a public meeting.

All arrangements have been made for the visit of the PM by working in coordination with all government departments, police and RFCL officials during the last one week, the Collector said. Throughout safety and security measures would be taken to conduct the PM’s tour programme in a peaceful manner, she informed and requested all sections to extend their cooperation to district administration as well as police department for peaceful completion of the programme.

Besides general participants from the district as well as adjacent districts, employees and their family members from RFCL and NTPC would also participate in the event.

Explaining security arrangements, CP Chandrashekhar Reddy informed that tight security arrangements were made following SPG instructions. Total of 2,500 police personnel were being deployed for the PM’s programme. About 2,000 police personnel including five each of SPs and ASPs, 25 DSPs and others from other districts are being engaged for security arrangements.