Pawan Kalyan to meet PM Modi in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to the city on Friday and Saturday, according to JSP sources.

The `Power Star’ would take a special flight from Begumpet airport in Hyderabad on Friday morning and arrive here in time to have a special meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on the political situation in the state, they said.

BJP leaders are tightlipped on the visit and they could kept silent all along whenever they were asked about the invite to Pawan Kalyan for the city meeting which is said to be a purely an official function on Saturday morning.

It is not known whether the film star would participate in the Friday evening road show of Modi.

The BJP leadership was upset that the film star despite being a political ally of theirs, was unilaterally deciding to sail with the Telugu Desam Party without informing them. For, the BJP leadership had not taken kindly to the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu who went hammer and tongs against Modi during the 2019 general elections and also organised protests with black balloons when the Prime Minister visited Andhra Pradesh for electioneering then.