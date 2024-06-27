| Congress Discussions On Telangana Issues To Continue As Revanth Likely To Stay Back In Delhi

Before heading to AICC General secretary KC Venugopal's residence, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues held a meeting with AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 12:05 AM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with MLC T Jeevan Reddy, State Congress in charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The AICC meeting with Telangana Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other cabinet Ministers over appointment of new Pradesh Congress Committee president and other aspects concluded at New Delhi on Thursday.

In the meeting with the AICC General Secretary, the leaders discussed appointment of a new PCC president, cabinet expansion, entry of MLAs from other parties and other issues, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told to media persons in New Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who was participating in different programmes at Kothagudem in the State on Thursday, had to rush to New Delhi in the evening after being summoned by the AICC.

Among other leaders, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud are key contenders for the PCC post.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is likely to continue his Delhi trip on Friday as well. He is expected to meet AICC leadership and discuss appointment of new PCC president and other issues.

He was to visit Warangal and participate in different programmes on Friday. However, the programmes have been postponed to Saturday, according to reports.