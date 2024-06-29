Congress officially renames Haritha Haram as Vanamahotsavam

The Chief Minister planted a Mimosopse elangi (Pogada in Telugu) sapling on the park premises and launched the programme.

Warangal: The annual Haritha Haram programme has now been rechristened as Vanamahotsavam. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally renamed the programme at Kakatiya Textile Park here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister planted a Mimosopse elangi (Pogada in Telugu) sapling on the park premises and launched the programme. He also gave a few instructions for taking up the programme successfully this year, PCCF RM Dobriyal said.

The original Vanamahotsavam programme was launched in 1950 by the then union Agriculture Minister KM Munshi. As part of the 75th year celebrations of the Vanamahotsavam programme, a target has been set to plant 20.2 crore saplings in the State this year. Focus should be laid on survival of the every sapling planted under the programme, the Chief Minister said.

People from all sections should be involved in the programme and they should be made partners in rejuvenation of forests, he added.