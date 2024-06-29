Congress failed to implement six guarantees, but lures six MLAs, says BRS

BRS leader and former MLA Methuku Anand ashed out at the Congress leadership for failing to fulfill its six guarantees and luring six of the BRS MLAs into its fold instead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly to disqualify forthwith all the BRS MLAs who joined the Congress party, BRS leader and former MLA Methuku Anand wondered as to what made Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah switch overnight his loyalties to the ruling Congress.

Addressing a news conference along with BRS leaders Mahesh Reddy and Panjugula Srishail Reddy at Telangana Bhavan, he wanted Yadaiah to resign as MLA and seek reelection as a Congress nominee. He lashed out at the Congress leadership for failing to fulfill its six guarantees and luring six of the BRS MLAs into its fold instead. He warned that the ruling party would be paying a price for encouraging defections.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would never be able to remove BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao from the hearts of the people and he pointed out that the Chief Minister who finds time out of his busy schedule for inauguration of private hospitals seemed to have no time for government hospital. He questioned why the Chief Minister did not review the conditions prevailing in he Osmania hospital so far.